The Air Pavilion at Magna also lets people turn wind turbines to raise air balloons and try to catch ‘fabric flyers’ as they zoom through a maze of colourful pipes and shoot out above their heads in a jet of air. It is one of four zones - the others are earth, fire and water - which have been revamped at the 22-year-old science adventure centre.
Public areas, exhibits and facilities are also due to be upgraded over the next 18 months.
Magna chief executive Kevin Tomlinson said: “This support has enabled us to invest in our unique building, protect its heritage and develop our exhibits, which provide energetic and enquiring minds with a place to have fun, explore the wonders of science and develop a love of STEM learning.”
The improvements are being funded from £20m of Levelling Up money. Other attractions set to get cash include Wentworth Woodhouse, Thrybergh Country Park, Rother Valley Country Park, Maltby Learning Trust and Skills Street at Gulliver’s Valley.
Rotherham’s cabinet member for jobs and local economy, Coin Denise Lelliott said: “Magna Science Adventure Centre is a landmark visitor attraction and events venue for Rotherham, and it’s great to see these first improvements going live and being enjoyed by schools, families and groups from across the borough and all over the UK”
Magna is open every day 10am – 5pm over the Easter holidays April 1-16, including Good Friday, Easter Day and Bank Holiday Monday.