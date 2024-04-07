Vintage and Makers: New second-hand street market event to launch in Sheffield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Vintage and Makers will debut at Steamworks, in the Highfield area of the city, on Saturday, April 13.
The new 11,000sq ft event space on Randall Street, will have vendors selling used and handmade goods as well as live music and food by Niko’s Comfort Kitchen, a Yorkshire based comfort food company.
Chipotle, Korean and classic burgers will be on offer as well as vegan and gluten free options.
The market will run from 11am-5pm.
Tickets can be purchased online and cost £2.50 in advance pr £3 on the door, with under 12s free.
Promoting the event, Steamworks said: “Come along to our new vintage flea market, featuring everything from vintage fashion, collectables, homewares, local makers, barista coffee, artisan food, street food and lifestyle products.
“Whether you’re a magpie for vintage treasures or simply looking for a fun day out, this event is perfect for everyone.”
Traders can apply for a stall via www.thecraftandflea.com
Steamworks hosts monthly food and music events and is located at 109-111 Randall Street, Highfield Sheffield, S2 4SJ.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.