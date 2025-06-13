Victoria Hall nominated for Heritage Property award

The Victoria Hall as been nominated for a Heritage Property award.

Sheffield’s iconic Victoria Hall has been nominated for the Heritage Property of the Year Award at the 2025 Insider South Yorkshire Property Dinner.

The dinner, which is held at Sheffield’s Crowne Plaza Hotel on July 9, recognises the best completed projects, deals and industry individuals in Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham.

The Victoria Hall in Norfolk Street is operated The Foundry Sheffield, the charitable organisation that has been running the site since 2015.

The past year has seen a major programme of restoration and improvements, including the installation of solar panels and secondary glazing, improving the site’s energy efficiency and reducing carbon footprint.

Major access work, including the installation of a new lift, now links the main hall to other areas of the building which In recent months alone has hosted 17 conferences, 123 smaller meetings, two craft fairs, 24 drop in sessions for refugee and asylum seeker support, daily activity sessions for the over 50s and weekly Methodist Church services.

There have also been new bathroom and kitchen facilities and investment in new frontages for the hall’s shops on Chapel Walk.

“The Victoria Hall is currently used by more than 1,500 people every week and that number is growing all the time so this work was long overdue and really does represent our commitment to creating a space for all people,” said The Foundry Sheffield Chief Executive Rose Durant.

“To now see all the hard work recognised with a nomination at the Insider South Yorkshire Property Dinner is something we never imagined would be possible - and we are delighted!

“Simply to be among the nominees means that the work we are doing at the heart of the city really is being understood and recognised.

Celebrated as the home of Sheffield Methodism since the start of the 20th century, the Victoria Hall was designed not just as a place of worship but also as a concert venue.

Before the launch of Sheffield City Hall in 1932, the Victoria Hall was the leading concert venue in the city with many leading orchestras playing concerts there.

The hall also had strong connections with Trade Unionism and in September 1909 it was the location for the first national Trade Union Congress.

Today the building is used by more than 1,500 people every week, organisations already working out of the Victoria Hall’s range of offices include Age Active, Assist and City of Sanctuary.

The Sunday Centre provides food and support to the city's homeless communities on a Sunday afternoon and the building is also used by many other charitable organisations offering a wide variety of activities, classes and social opportunities.

Methodist services are still held in the main hall twice every Sunday, with various other activities throughout the week, and it continues to be the home of the Sheffield Methodist District office.

The famous main hall is a popular venue for choral, instrumental and other events and South Yorkshire's finest amateur orchestra, The Sheffield Philharmonic, holds its weekly rehearsals and the majority of its concert season performances there.