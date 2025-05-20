Victoria Hall hosts first Sheffield Charitable Network meeting

More than 20 Sheffield organisations were represented at the first meeting of a new group aimed at bringing the city’s charities together to share experiences and resources.

The Sheffield Charitable Network launch was held at Sheffield’s iconic Victoria Hall, the city centre building which is operated by The Foundry Sheffield, the charitable organisation that manages a portfolio of sites across the city.

“What the Sheffield Charitable Network is aiming to do is bring people together in a way that makes us all more confident in the great work that is being done across the city,” said The Foundry Sheffield Chief Executive Rose Durant.

“The important thing is that the group will be owned by Sheffield’s charities, uniting them through similar aims and shared learning.

“We at The Foundry Sheffield were delighted to be hosting the first meeting and to see so many different organisations in attendance.

“Not only did the event have some great guest speakers but it also provided a fantastic opportunity for networking and finding out who else is out there and doing really important work in all areas of city life.

“The message I think everybody took away from the session is that we are all working for the same purpose - our approaches may be different but the ultimate aim is providing support to the many diverse communities of Sheffield.”