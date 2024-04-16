Veezu welcomes mental health charity as new charity incubator for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Launched in 2016, the Sheffield-based charity is on a mission to enhance the mental health of Sheffield’s children and young people through their global e-sports development programme, in partnership with the Association for Online Gamers. The programme integrates mental, emotional and physical wellbeing, designed to equip 13–16-year-olds with the skills needed to navigate the complexities and challenges of life.

Veezu launched their charity incubator initiative in 2020, offering local charities a space in their offices for 12 months, taking away some financial and business pressures. Veezu’s previous incubators include Mums in Need, a unique support service for mothers suffering coercive control, and homeless charity The Archer Project.

The incubator provides charities with a free space to grow alongside access to meeting rooms, marketing, IT support, and much more, enabling them to carry out their important work through the local community with more ease.

Team members from Veezu and Shawmind outside their office

Sacha Skinner, Regional Marketing Manager at Veezu, said: “We are extremely excited to have Shawmind on board as our charity incubator for 2024. Their focus on community engagement and children’s mental health resonates with us at Veezu. Together, we’re eager to collaborate and make a real difference to local schools and families.”