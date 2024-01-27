If you’re looking to make someone feel special this Valentine’s Day, taking them out to one of Sheffield’s most romantic restaurants is sure to show them how you feel.

With so many wonderful restaurants in Sheffield, we asked our readers to tell us which venue is their favourite to take a date. Below we have listed a dozen of the most mentioned suggestions - and you may see that Sheffielders have a top ‘romantic’ cuisine.

With less than a month to go, it is a good idea to make a table reservation for Tuesday February 14 as soon as you can so you don’t get caught out.

Take a look below at the 12 best restaurants to treat your loved one to a Valentine's Day date in Sheffield.

Romance is in the air Sheffield has its fair share of romantic restaurants to celebrate Valentine's Day in.

VeroGusto VeroGusto, on 12 Norfolk Row, in Sheffield city centre, was mentioned by many readers. Reservations are recommended over the romantic holiday at this award-winning Italian restaurant.

Mama's and Leonies Mama's and Leonies, on 111-115 Norfolk Street, Sheffield city centre, is a popular destination for romantic meals with loved ones. It has been serving Italian cuisine to the people of Sheffield since 1968.