News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Valentine’s Day Sheffield 2024: 12 romantic restaurants for the perfect date, from Piccolo to Antlers

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to show your loved one just what they mean to you with a quality wine and dining experience.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 27th Jan 2024, 05:00 GMT

If you’re looking to make someone feel special this Valentine’s Day, taking them out to one of Sheffield’s most romantic restaurants is sure to show them how you feel. 

With so many wonderful restaurants in Sheffield, we asked our readers to tell us which venue is their favourite to take a date. Below we have listed a dozen of the most mentioned suggestions - and you may see that Sheffielders have a top ‘romantic’ cuisine. 

With less than a month to go, it is a good idea to make a table reservation for Tuesday February 14 as soon as you can so you don’t get caught out. 

Take a look below at the 12 best restaurants to treat your loved one to a Valentine's Day date in Sheffield.

Sheffield has its fair share of romantic restaurants to celebrate Valentine's Day in.

1. Romance is in the air

Sheffield has its fair share of romantic restaurants to celebrate Valentine's Day in.

Photo Sales
VeroGusto, on 12 Norfolk Row, in Sheffield city centre, was mentioned by many readers. Reservations are recommended over the romantic holiday at this award-winning Italian restaurant.

2. VeroGusto

VeroGusto, on 12 Norfolk Row, in Sheffield city centre, was mentioned by many readers. Reservations are recommended over the romantic holiday at this award-winning Italian restaurant.

Photo Sales
Mama's and Leonies, on 111-115 Norfolk Street, Sheffield city centre, is a popular destination for romantic meals with loved ones. It has been serving Italian cuisine to the people of Sheffield since 1968.

3. Mama's and Leonies

Mama's and Leonies, on 111-115 Norfolk Street, Sheffield city centre, is a popular destination for romantic meals with loved ones. It has been serving Italian cuisine to the people of Sheffield since 1968.

Photo Sales
Mama Mia Pepe Italian Restaurant, on 378-380 Langsett Road, Hillsborough, is an Italian restaurant open Tuesday to Saturday. Choose from risotto to pizzas at this venue this Valentine's.

4. Mama Mia Pepe

Mama Mia Pepe Italian Restaurant, on 378-380 Langsett Road, Hillsborough, is an Italian restaurant open Tuesday to Saturday. Choose from risotto to pizzas at this venue this Valentine's.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsValentine's Day