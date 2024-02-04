Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to show how much your loved one means to you - but along with a bouquet of roses and a thoughtful gift, the costs can stack up.

For that reason, we have pulled together some restaurants where you could save a pretty penny or two with special Valentine’s Day deals. Whether you’re looking for a candle-lit dinner for two, or a Galentine’s night with your besties, below you’ll find nine Valentine’s Day restaurant deals to consider for Wednesday, February 14.

Make sure to book in advance, as it is expected to be a busy day for the hospitality industry.

1 . Valentine's Day deals Enjoy Valentine's Day that bit more with a special deal at one of these Sheffield restaurants.

2 . Rooftop romance at Kelu Sicilian restaurant Domo is inviting lovebirds to celebrate Valentine's Day at their sister bar Kelu, in Kynkl, on 294 Shalesmoor. Book at table at any time between 5pm and 9pm on February 14 for a three-course menu priced at £30 per person, with a aperitivo cocktail. Visit www.kelu.co.uk/reservations to make your booking.

3 . Lost & Found On February 14, The Lost & Found on 516 Ecclesall Road is offering a three-course set menu for £33 per person with a focus on seasonal ingredients. Dishes include smoked salmon, cauliflower wings, and steak, and desserts from cheesecake to banana and caramel 'bomb'. Alternatively, diners can also choose from the à la carte menu. At the bar, share the love with cocktails for two. To book, visit the-lostandfound.co.uk/restaurant/sheffield