Workers at the McLaren supercar factory in South Yorkshire face an uncertain future due to Donald Trump’s tariffs and a turnaround plan under new owners.

McLaren Automotive has begun a “proposed restructuring process” at its Composites Production Centre which employs 117 at the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Catcliffe.

The factory on Selden Way makes carbon fibre chassis for £250,000 cars.

The Surrey-based firm is experiencing big changes.

McLaren sells 37 per cent of its vehicles to the US, which has introduced a 25 per cent import tax on British cars.

And the firm was bought by CYVN Holdings, of Abu Dhabi, last week.

In a statement CYVN said: “A turnaround plan for the existing McLaren Automotive operation is required and will commence immediately.”

A McLaren spokesman confirmed redundancies were likely but said he “did not have any numbers at this stage.”

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, economist Prof Tim Leunig, of social innovation agency Nesta, said that “real people are going to lose real jobs” due to US tariffs.

He added: “McLaren Automotive has the highest exposure in percentage terms to the United States and it has laid off every single one of its contract hire staff permanently.”

It was a “good chunk” of its headcount, he added.

Jaguar Land Rover had announced it was halting exports to the US, he added

“Who knows what that means for those workers?”

The Prince and Princess of Wales officially opened McLaren Automotive’s new centre in South Yorkshire in 2018.

And if China was affected by tariffs it would send fewer students to British universities.

Prof Leunig added: “There are going to be big effects and they are genuine and they are bad.”

A McLaren spokesman said the Rotherham factory did not currently have any temps or contractors.