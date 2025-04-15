'Upfront information saved our buyers thousands before the Stamp Duty change'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the Stamp Duty threshold changes on April 1, many buyers were eager to complete their property purchases during March to avoid increased tax payments.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redbrik Estate Agents, which operates in Sheffield and Chesterfield, introduced its revolutionary SecureMove™ service in 2023, requiring all sellers to complete their legal documentation prior to going on the market, ensuring buyers receive extensive upfront information, SecureMove™, speeds up the sales process and provides more certainty to both buyers and sellers.

During March, Redbrik completed a total of 118 sales, ensuring that each buyer could avoid paying the increased rate of SDLT, saving them thousands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica Risorto, director at Redbrik, said: “Without having SecureMove™ in place, it’s likely that many of these property chains would have fallen through, with buyers needing to reconsider how much they were spending on their purchase.

Jessica Risorto, Director at Redbrik.

“We had one sale in particular where the buyers would only buy if they could complete before the end of March, even though the sale was only agreed on the 7th.

“Thanks to the sellers choosing to work with us and benefiting from our SecureMove™ service, they were legally ready to sell before receiving the offer on their property. This meant that we were able to work closely with Banner Jones solicitors to push the sale through quickly, and the team were delighted when contracts were ready to exchange within 48 hours and completion shortly after.

“This was a fantastic outcome for us and just one of many sales during March. Without a doubt, upfront information has saved our buyers thousands before the Stamp Duty change took place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are thinking about selling your property this year, Redbrik is here to help. Read more about their SecureMove™ service here, or get in touch with your local Redbrik branch to book a valuation.