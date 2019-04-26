Update on Sheffield, Doncaster and Meadowhall branches as Debenhams announces which 22 stores will close

Have your say

Debenhams has named the 22 stores out of 50 which will close as part of a plan to revive the department store chain.

The retailer says the store closures will start next year and 1,200 staff will be affected by the first phase.

Debenhams in Doncaster

Stores in Canterbury, Guildford, Wolverhampton and Kirkcaldy are among those earmarked for closure.

But branches in Meadowhall, Doncaster and Sheffield city centre will all remain open.

Earlier this month lenders to Debenhams took control in a deal which wiped out the investments of shareholders.

The new owners include Barclays and Bank of Ireland, as well as US investment firms.

"Debenhams has a clear strategy and a bright future, but in order for the business to prosper, we need to restructure the group's store portfolio and its balance sheet, which are not appropriate for today's much changed retail environment," said Terry Duddy, Debenhams executive chairman.

"Our priority is to save as many stores and as many jobs as we can, while making the business fit for the future."

Debenhams stores expected to close in 2020

Altrincham

Ashford

Birmingham Fort

Canterbury

Chatham

Eastbourne

Folkestone

Great Yarmouth

Guildford

Kirkcaldy

Orpington

Slough

Southport

Southsea

Staines

Stockton

Walton

Wandsworth

Welwyn Garden City

Wimbledon

Witney

Wolverhampton