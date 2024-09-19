Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Efforts to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport have moved a step closer, an announcement by the city mayor has revealed this evening.

Mayor Councillor Ros Jones said: “As per plan, we are continuing with our due diligence, legal process and financial checks including Public Subsidy controls.

“We now have a new Labour government, which has meant new ministers to brief, and this has ultimately added a few weeks to our schedule as we weren’t expecting the General Election until October or November.

"Nevertheless, work continues at pace on a number of fronts.

"The procurement of an operator is in its final stages of due diligence, we have regular meetings with investors, businesses and airlines. This final phase is about pulling it all together.

“We have submitted a Statement of Need to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in relation to re-establishing our airspace, this will soon be publicly available via the CAA website, I cannot emphasise enough the importance of retaining our airspace, our MPs continue to engage with the Aviation Minister in relation to this.”

She added: “Of course, I will continue to keep councillors, residents and businesses updated with progress as we work to see planes flying from Doncaster once again. Thank you.”