University of Sheffield partners with Tesco stores to ensure people don’t go without

Sheffield students in need are receiving free nutritious food thanks to the tireless work of University of Sheffield and a little help from Tesco.

The university’s Community Fridge provides free surplus food from stores and makes it available to students in Sheffield, ensuring that people don’t go without.

University of Sheffield receives food as part of the Community Food Connection surplus food scheme, which involves local Tesco stores and food surplus redistribution charity FareShare.

The Community Food Connection scheme ensures that surplus food from Tesco is given to charities and community groups, whose volunteer members then distribute it to the public. Across the UK it redistributes 2 million meals each month.

Andy Woffindin, contracts and environmental coordinator at University of Sheffield, said: “The Community Fridge is run by Accommodation and Commercial Services, in collaboration with the Students’ Union, and provides a place for students to drop off surplus food that was destined for the bin, or pick up items for a meal when they’re short on food or cash. This is topped up by our deliveries from FareShare, ensuring our stock never gets too low for those who need it.

“Food waste is a big issue in the UK. The average household throws away £470 worth of food every year and at the same time 4 million people in the UK are living in food poverty. Most food waste in the UK is avoidable and could have been eaten had it been better managed, which is why we want to step in and help our community manage it, and fill the gaps for those who may not otherwise be able to. Thank you Tesco and FareShare for helping us achieve that goal.”

Claire De Silva, Tesco Head of Community, said: “Working with community groups such as University of Sheffield to help them get the food they need is such an important service for us to be able to provide. The dedication they have to their community is amazing, and we are pleased to do what we can to support.

“We firmly believe no good food should go to waste, which is why we began our Community Food Connection scheme. It enables us to ensure our surplus food is put to good use in communities.”

FareShare is the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste. Two-thirds of the organisations it provides food to support children and families.

Katie Sadler, Head of FareShare Go, said: “The food that Tesco redistributes through FareShare makes a huge difference to people facing food insecurity across the UK.

“We work with thousands of charities and community groups providing essential support to their communities, and receiving a steady stream of food helps them to feed the people who need it most.”