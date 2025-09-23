University of Sheffield a national leader in working with businesses and communities, according to new research

The University of Sheffield has once again been recognised as one of the best universities in England for collaborating and engaging with businesses, communities and the public, according to the Knowledge Exchange Framework (KEF) 2025.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The results, which mark the fifth iteration of the KEF, highlight the University's continued commitment to working with partners of all sizes to find innovative solutions to major challenges, boost the economy and positively impact communities across the city, region and beyond.

Published by Research England, the findings underscore the institution’s partnership work in tackling some of the defining challenges of our time, from driving clean energy technology to developing new treatments for life-threatening diseases. The results also show that Sheffield is among the country's best universities for commercialising its research and developing intellectual property (IP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The KEF also recognises Sheffield as a leader in public and community engagement, and for working with public and third sector partners. This is demonstrated by its co-creation of projects and activities with partners that enhance the region’s cultural vibrancy, including festivals, exhibitions and regeneration initiatives.

University of Sheffield Diamond building

Professor Sue Hartley, vice-president for Research and Innovation at the University of Sheffield, said: “We’re delighted to once again be recognised by the KEF for our continued commitment to serving our city, region and the wider world. This work is very much a collaborative endeavour and is a testament to the hard work and determination of our colleagues and our many external partners.

“Whether we’re working with global healthcare companies, local artists or grassroots community groups, our world-leading researchers and brilliant colleagues are dedicated to driving tangible and far-reaching benefits for all. This two-way, mutually beneficial exchange of knowledge is at the heart of what we do, and we will look forward to further strengthening this work in the years to come.”

Examples highlighting the breadth and scope of the University's work with businesses and other partners include the recent launch of Runway Park. An evolution of the University’s Innovation District, Runway Park is a transformative 100-acre development designed to attract investment, create high-quality jobs and accelerate economic growth. The surrounding area is already home to world-leading companies including Boeing, Rolls-Royce and McLaren Automotive, which harness the University’s state-of-the-art facilities and collaborate with its leading researchers to advance technology and manufacturing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A collaboration with GE Healthcare is developing revolutionary AI-powered MRI scanning technology that aims to make MRI scans cheaper, more widely available to local communities and help save lives. While CiviAct, a coalition of community-led organisations led by University researchers, is responding to the enduring social, economic and justice inequalities experienced by minoritised children and young people.

In its work with the public sector, the University was recently recognised for its role in the Sheffield Policy Campus - a partnership offering students unique opportunities to gain Civil Service experience and be at the heart of policy development, while driving policymaking collaborations between its researchers and civil servants.

The latest KEF also shows the University’s strength in developing Intellectual Property (IP) and commercialising its research for the benefit of businesses and society. This year, University biotechnology spinout company Crucible Therapeutics secured a £2.3 million Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst award with the University to develop breakthrough therapies for Motor Neuron Disease (MND). In the past five years, 29 new spinout businesses, including breakthrough infrared sensor technology firm, Phlux Technology, have launched from the University.

KEF5 also recognises the University’s strength in public engagement and its role in the region’s cultural vibrancy through the work it does with partners to deliver festivals, exhibitions, green spaces and urban regeneration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Examples range from playing a central role in securing £15.8m Future High Streets Fund bid to bring to life a shared vision of a future-proofed Sheffield city centre to delivering one of the largest literary festivals in the North of England - Off the Shelf Festival of Words.

Off the Shelf returns in October bringing together the best of local, national and international literary talent for over 60 events that will see thousands of people engage with a programme of events that is diverse, vibrant and welcoming to all.