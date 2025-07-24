Unity visits estates for action day and community clean-up

Staff from BME housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise have visited Burmantofts in Leeds to talk to tenants and take part in a community clean-up.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unity representatives at every level of the organisation consulted with customers on two estates about a range of issues affecting their everyday lives including housing repairs, anti-social behaviour and creating new opportunities for community involvement.

The team was joined by volunteers from Equans, PH Jones and Urban Earth to undertake numerous manual tasks including cutting back overgrown shrubbery, tidying gardens, removing mulch and graffiti, mending broken gates and fencing, and clearing fly tipping and household waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1987, Unity manages almost 1,400 properties in Leeds and Kirklees including 30 in Burmantofts.

Unity staff and project partners taking part in the community clean-up at Burmantofts in Leeds

In 2000 the association established its not-for-profit subsidiary company, Unity Enterprise, to support local entrepreneurial activity. It now provides affordable units for 93 diverse enterprises employing more than 1,200 people across three centres in Leeds.

Since being set up in 2011, Unity Employment Services has supported more than 3,100 people into jobs and training.

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said: “Our visit was the latest in a series of estate action days to speak to our tenants, listen to their concerns and ideas, and do some useful work on the ground by sprucing up the neighbourhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unity Employment Services came along to talk to tenants about what they do to help people in hard-to-reach communities to find jobs, access training and education opportunities or work as a volunteer.

“Our income team was also there to talk about the assistance they offer to tenants with their finances including those who may be struggling to pay their rent.

“We are grateful to our friends at Equans, PH Jones and Urban Earth for getting fully involved in the community clean up, with Equans providing skips to help with the task.

“It was a really productive exercise.”