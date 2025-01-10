Unity Enterprise to make key appointment in anniversary year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unity Enterprise (UE) is recruiting an Assistant Manager to play a leading role in its continued growth as it celebrates 25 years in business.

Set up in 2000 as a not for profit subsidiary of Leeds-based BME housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise, UE provides 142 affordable business units for over 80 diverse businesses.

Collectively, they deliver employment for more than 1200 people across UE’s three business centres in Chapeltown.

The Assistant Manager will help to manage the centres including the newly opened podcast studio at Leeds Media Centre which recently completed a £1.8 million redevelopment in partnership with Leeds City Council and the European Regional Development Fund, creating 12 new business units and a bespoke enterprise hub.

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive (left), and Adrian Green, Unity Enterprise Manager, at Leeds Media Centre

Adrian Green, UE Manager, said: “The new position of Assistant Manager is a great opportunity to join a highly successfully and motivated team.

“The role requires a blend of business skills with some technical expertise in audio and video production.

“The successful candidate will support me in the day to day running of our thriving business centres, engage with potential clients, organise events and contribute to the growth of our business initiatives.

“It is a particularly special year for us as we celebrate our 25th anniversary in modernised surroundings. There has never been a better time to come onboard.”

Leeds Media Centre where the new Unity Enterprise Assistant Manager will be based

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said: “UE’s mission is to find, encourage, support and develop local people with entrepreneurial talent and aspiration to improve life chances and boost prosperity.

“Alongside their other responsibilities, the Assistant Manager will have a pivotal part to play in helping people to succeed as entrepreneurs, grow their businesses and create new employment opportunities.”

Prospective candidates are invited to contact Adrian Green for an informal discussion on Tel: 0113 2425996.

Full details about the position are available on the Unity Homes and Enterprise website with applications closing on Sunday 26 January.