News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

Unit Sheffield: First look inside Valley Centertainment restaurant as popular burger joint opens second venue

Akram left his career in finance after more than a decade to run the new burger restaurant with his friend, Sal. 

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:19 BST

Unit officially opened the doors to its second premises at Unit 4 Valley Centertainment with a soft launch on Friday October 6 - almost three months after its owners got the keys.

The new American-themed burger restaurant follows after the success of the flagship branch on Headford Street, in Broomhall, which opened six years ago. The halal venue is rated a glowing 4.6 out of 5 star rating, with 1,085 reviews on Google.

Behind the brand are founders Mohamed Thabet and Nabeil Asker, known as Mo and Nabz, who have now been joined by childhood friends Akram Ahmed and Salim Algundaidi to run the Centertainment venue.

Akram, who grew up in the Upperthorpe area of Sheffield, has left his career in finance after more than 10 years to run the new venture. 

The 28-year-old said: "It’s been a good first few days, there’s been lots to think about, it’s a completely different pace.

"I was a finance director and Sal worked as head of operations for an organisation. We used to hang out at Unit 1 [Headford Street] and help the guys out as we’re all childhood friends, and then when the opportunity presented itself for here, we just took the plunge.

"It’s constant. When you’re working in an office there’s a lot of downtime, while here, you start your day at 8am and you might finish at 1 in the morning, but we’re always having a laugh."

The new restaurant has brought a total of 30 job opportunities for front-of-house and kitchen roles, both full- and part-time. Akam said the team is "like a family".

He added: "Everyone here’s really enjoying it. For a lot of the staff in front-of-house it’s their first time working in hospitality and they’re really enjoying it, and the kitchen are smashing it everyday. It’s hard work but we enjoy it while we’re doing it."

An official grand-opening will be held at the venue on Friday, October 13.

Unit at Valley Centertainment will be open Sunday to Thursday from 11.30am to 10.30pm, and Friday to Saturday from 11am to 11pm.

Unit has officially opened the doors to its second venue at Valley Centertainment

1. Unit at Valley Centertainment

Unit has officially opened the doors to its second venue at Valley Centertainment

Photo Sales
The premises offers a large number of seating for customers.

2. Unit - Valley Centertainment

The premises offers a large number of seating for customers.

Photo Sales
Unit describes itself as a "halal gourmet burger restaurant", which first opened in Broomhall, Sheffield, in 2017.

3. Unit - Valley Centertainment

Unit describes itself as a "halal gourmet burger restaurant", which first opened in Broomhall, Sheffield, in 2017.

Photo Sales
The menu includes Philly Cheese Steak, Pizza Burgers with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni, and loaded nachos.

4. Unit - Valley Centertainment

The menu includes Philly Cheese Steak, Pizza Burgers with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni, and loaded nachos.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantValley CentertainmentAmericanSheffieldOpportunityOrganisationWorkHospitality