UKSE kickstart grant fuels new horticultural venture in Hooton Roberts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new plant nursery, Hooton’s Walled Nursery, opens its doors in Hooton Roberts

Formerly known as Manor Gardens Nursery, the four-acre walled garden has been revitalised by two dedicated nurserymen, Dean and his father Glenn Charlton, who are passionate about restoring the site to its former glory.

Dean brings a wealth of experience to the project, having trained and worked at Great Dixter in East Sussex for six years. With the knowledge and expertise gained, Dean has returned to Rotherham to fulfil his dream of working alongside his father, Glenn. Together, they aim to create a thriving horticultural hub in the heart of Hooton Roberts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walled garden, dating back to the 1700s, is historically significant, with deep ties to the Manor House (now the Earl of Strafford Pub) as a kitchen walled garden. Archived documents trace the garden’s rich history, emphasizing its importance to the local community.

(L-R) Dean Charlton & Steve Lyon

Hooton’s Walled Nursery will focus on growing the majority of its plants onsite, maintaining the traditional nursery approach. The nursery will offer a unique range of plants that are not commonly found in garden centres, eschewing commercial elements like shops and tearooms to concentrate solely on plants. Dean believes there is a strong demand for locally grown plants, as consumers are increasingly curious about the origins of their purchases.

Support from UKSE has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life, the pair applied for a kickstart grant from UKSE - a local investment company that provides up to £1.5 million to growing businesses – which enabled the nursery to invest in marketing, securing a half-page article in the popular local magazine "Around Town," which covers Rotherham and Barnsley. This exposure has significantly boosted visitor numbers, drawing attention to the nursery’s unique offerings.

Dean and Glenn have also received invaluable support from the Fusion Centre, which they highly recommend to anyone starting a new business in the area. The centre's guidance and resources have been crucial in helping Hooton’s Walled Nursery establish itself as a new and vital business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the successful start, Dean said: “We are excited about the future of Hooton’s Walled Nursery and grateful for the support from UKSE.

"This investment has not only helped us reach a wider audience but also underscores the importance of preserving traditional horticultural skills and knowledge."

Steve Lyon, Regional Manager at UKSE, said: “We are thrilled to support Hooton’s Walled Nursery in their efforts to revive such a historic site and contribute to the local community.

“We wish them continued success going forward!”

UKSE provides loans and equity finance of up to £1.5m to existing growing businesses, particularly those creating jobs – for further information, please contact the team on 0114 2700 933.