New data has revealed the top 10 best and worst-rated Wetherspoons in the United Kingdom - let’s find out how Sheffield fares.

A team of experts at Q.R. Code Generator analysed a list from the Wetherspoons website of 869 Wetherspoons pubs and hotels across the country to establish which ones are the best rated by the average total percentage of excellent reviews on Google Reviews.

Among the top 10, three Yorkshire Wetherspoons made the list - but sadly, none in South Yorkshire.

The top 10 Wetherspoons in the UK, according to percentage of 5-star reviews:

1. The Bishop Blazier, Manchester - 60.34

2. Royal Victoria Pavilion, Kent - 58.48

3. The Caley Picture, Edinburgh - 57.82

4. The Greenwood Hotel, London - 57.80

5. Stick or Twist, Leeds - 57.13

6. The Golden Beam, Leeds - 56.71

7. The William Adams, Norfolk - 55.53

8. The Prense Well, Merseyside - 55.40

9. The Velvet Coaster, Lancashire - 55.07

10. The Buck Inn, North Yorkshire - 54.97

While we may be disappointed to not make the top 10, we can be happy that we also haven’t made it into the bottom 10.

These are the 10 Wetherspoons with the lowest percentage of 5-star ratings in the UK:

1. The Atrium, Birmingham - 20.19

2. The Albany Palace, Wiltshire - 31.76

3. The White Swan, London - 31.86

4. Grover & Allen, Suffolk - 31.91

5. The William Aylmer, Essex - 32.09

6. The Flying Horse, West Sussex - 32.38

7. The Three Fishes, West Sussex - 32.63

8. The Lord Wimborne, Dorset - 33.12

9. The Elizabeth of York, West Midlands - 33.16

10. The Standing Order, Hertfordshire - 33.21

Let’s take a look at how all 18 of South Yorkshire’s Wetherspoons rank against each other below. We have listed them from highest-rated to lowest, according to Google reviews.

1 . The Red Lion, Doncaster The top rated Wetherspoons' pub in South Yorkshire is The Red Lion Hotel, on Market Place, Doncaster. It has a 4.3 star rating according to 2,835 reviews on Google.

2 . The Sheaf Island, Sheffield The Sheaf Island, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, has a 4.2 star rating according to 1,964 Google reviews.

3 . The Scarsdale Hundred, Sheffield The Scarsdale Hundred, on Sevenairs Road, in Beighton, is third in the list with a rating of 4.2 and 1,530 Google reviews