UK Steel Enterprise grant for Rotherham firm helping lonely people

Rotherham Social Days, a business that promotes social inclusion amongst the region’s most isolated adults has launched with the support of £500 funding from the UK Steel Enterprise Kickstart Fund.

Established by Judith Twynham (pictured centre with Karen Melton, and Allan Wood of UKSE) it offers outings for isolated people and provides the opportunity to reconnect with their local community.

Judith said: “We are delighted to have secured this funding. Through our work we hope to tackle loneliness and help society be more independent.”