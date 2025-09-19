UK Security Minister Dan Jarvis MP visits Sheffield Hallam cyber security showcase

Sheffield Hallam University welcomed Dan Jarvis MP, Minister for Security, to its flagship ‘Postgraduate Cyber Security and Advanced Computer Networks Showcase’ highlighting how Sheffield Hallam students, graduates, researchers and partners can play a part in keeping the country safe.

The event, held on Thursday 18 September during the University's Welcome Week, brought together leading academics, postgraduate students, and industry professionals to discuss the future of cyber resilience in the UK.

The Minister gave a keynote speech to the next generation of cyber experts before meeting with talented MSc Cyber Security students and researchers to learn more about their dissertation projects and aspirations in the fast-evolving cybersecurity sector.

He also met with experts from Sheffield Hallam’s award-winning Centre of Excellence in Terrorism, Resilience, Intelligence and Organised Crime Research (CENTRIC). Led by Professor Babak Akhgar OBE, the Centre works with law enforcement agencies and others across the globe to counter cyber threats to security.

Dan Jarvis MP, Minister for Security, the Home Office and Cabinet Office, said: “As cyber threats continue to rise, investing in the next generation of digital talent is more critical than ever. The work of universities like Sheffield Hallam in supporting the next generation of cyber talent is vital.

“Through initiatives such as the TechFirst bursary, we’re empowering tomorrow’s leaders and building a more digitally resilient UK as part of the government’s Plan for Change.”

Professor Liz Mossop, Vice-Chancellor, Sheffield Hallam University, said: “It was a privilege to welcome the Minister to Sheffield Hallam to highlight the exciting work happening here and across our region in cyber security.

“The visit reinforced how important it is for government, industry and universities to come together to nurture the talent and expertise needed to address the complex challenges of cyber resilience. Our students and researchers are playing a key role in this, and it was encouraging for them to share their ideas with the Minister as we look ahead to building a safer digital future.”

Sheffield Hallam University’s College of Business, Technology and Engineering is a leading provider of cyber security courses, giving students hands-on experience with cutting-edge techniques and equipping them with the practical skills needed to address real-world threats and protect digital systems.

Dan Jarvis MP is the Minister for Security at the Home Office and the Cabinet Office. His ministerial responsibilities include: counter terrorism and extremism; state threats; cyber security and crime; serious and organised crime. Dan is also a local MP to the University and represents Barnsley North and previously served as Mayor of South Yorkshire.