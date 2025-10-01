Two people to begin training contracts at Knights in Leeds and Sheffield

Knights, the UK’s regional legal and professional services business, has awarded training contracts to two talented people in Sheffield.

Tadiwa Daka and Holly Illingworth will join 29 others from across Knights’ 32 locations nationwide in starting their training contract on October 1. This is the first step on their journey to becoming a fully qualified legal professional.

The awarding of a training contract is recognition of the positive attitude, commitment and contribution each of the new trainees has made to Knights during their careers so far.

The news builds on a positive year of growth in both offices, with 80 new hires, the establishment of the Family team in Leeds and Sheffield, and standout work as legal advisers for the £120m acquisition of Clear Line by Fasadgruppen Group AB.

Knights' Sheffield Office is located in St Paul's Place

Lisa Shacklock, Group Client Services director, said: “A huge well done and congratulations from everyone at Knights to each of our new trainees which further bolsters our unrivalled team of 1,350 professionals nationwide.

“Nurturing top talent is essential for our continued growth as we build the greatest legal and professional services team in the country.”

With 1,350 professionals working collaboratively across 32 offices nationwide, Knights is ranked within the top 50 UK law firms by revenue, providing multiple services to business clients alongside premium advisory services to private individuals.