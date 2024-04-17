Watch more of our videos on Shots!

B2B specialist Amy Lloyd joins the Sheffield-based consultancy as a senior account manager and motorsport specialist Ellie Fish joins as Marketing Manager, focusing solely on Altitude’s F4 racing driver client, Rowan Campbell-Pilling.

In just over two years, Altitude has grown from two to six permanent team members and offers PR, media relations, strategic communications, marketing services, crisis management, training, and social media support.

The agency, which was named Best New UK PR Consultancy last year by the Chartered Institute for Public Relations, is adding new clients across a range of sectors.

Amy Lloyd, Senior Account Manager

New clients include not-for-profit membership organisation The Whitehall & Industry Group, renewables company Shawton Energy, national charities Teenage Helpline and Breast Cancer UK, business consultancy The Director’s Helpline and care home group Milewood.

Amy, who spent five years at B2B agency Scriba PR and has more than eight years’ experience, said: “I’m over the moon to be joining the Altitude team. Having spent five years delivering B2B PR and communications for clients in niche, often complex, sectors — from waste and recycling to technology and charity — I’m really looking forward to getting under the skin of the amazing brands Altitude works with and sharing their stories.”

The University of Sheffield journalism graduate, Ellie, has been creating content for top motorsport sites such as The Checkered Flag since the age of 16.

Her role at Altitude will see her solely manage the marketing for F4 driver Rowan Campbell-Pilling as he climbs the rankings on his way to achieving his F1 dream.

Ellie Fish, Marketing Manager

She will attend track days and races, manage media interviews, liaise with Motorsport UK and engage with corporate clients and partners. British F4 races are broadcast live on ITV.

Rowan’s local and regional PR, including PR to support his charity work, will be delivered by the wider Altitude team.