Two internal promotions at Wake Smith as firm gears up for growth

A YORKSHIRE based law firm has announced two internal promotions as it aims to increase its market share.

Clinical Negligence solicitor Kate Lax and Commercial Property solicitor Laura Sanderson have been promoted to associate solicitor level at Sheffield-based Wake Smith.

Ms Lax has specialised in clinical negligence claims at Wake Smith since qualifying in 2013 and has seen her caseload develop with a number of significant successes over the last year.

She has also taken an active role in the supervision, and development of, junior fee earners including paralegals and trainees.

Ms Sanderson joined Wake Smith in 2016 and has brought significant experience in retail and landlord and tenant work, acquisitions, disposals and lease work to the firm’s commercial property department.

Nick Lambert, chairman at Wake Smith, said “It is great to see our employees progressing up through the ranks.

“We’re very keen on nurturing and developing talent to enable people to grow within themselves, which is why we have such a high staff retention rate.

“Both have worked hard to achieve this promotion and received consistent positive feedback from clients based on their approachable, yet professional manner.”

Wake Smith recently announced that two new shareholders had joined its senior team with Commercial Property director Paul Gibbon and Private Client director Suzanne Porter joining the existing seven-strong team of shareholder directors.

Wake Smith, which was established in 1802, now has 90 staff, including 43 fee earners, and provides legal services for businesses and individuals.

The firm’s company and commercial department has just marked its second year running of completing £100m plus deals. Business clients range from multi-national corporations and national charities to family businesses and individual entrepreneurs.

The firm is also celebrating its 21st anniversary of holding the Investors in People (IIP) accreditation this year. It currently has 35 staff with more than 15 years’ service.