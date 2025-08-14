Twinkl strengthens Executive Team with high-quality appointments in Technology and Education
Twinkl, a world-leading provider of educational resources, has today announced the appointment of two new Executive Directors to its senior leadership team. Remo Gettini has joined as Chief Technology Officer, and Stuart Parker-Tyreman is joining as Chief Education Officer on September 1.
These appointments mark a significant step in the company’s evolution, reinforcing its dual commitment to cutting-edge technology and high-impact educational practice. As Twinkl expands its global footprint and product portfolio, these strategic leadership roles will ensure innovation and pedagogy remain at the core of its mission.
Jon Seaton, Twinkl’s CEO and Founder said: “Our mission has always been to help those who teach, and delivering on that promise centres on us continuing to deliver trusted, transformative educational experiences. By strengthening our leadership team with deep expertise in both technology and education, we’re investing in the future - not just of our company, but of the sector itself.”