Twinkl is a Sheffield company founded in 2010 by husband and wife team, Jonathan and Susie Seaton.

They provide online learning materials and services created by teachers with the aim of helping those who teach.

The company is used and trusted by schools and educators in 200 countries and has 1,200 team members in its Sheffield offices and around the globe.

Sheffield education company, Twinkl, has teamed up with Bloomsbury to celebrate the Harry Potter 25th anniversary.

Now, the Sheffield company is teaming up with Bloomsbury to take children on a truly magical journey of reading to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter with this year’s ‘Harry Potter Book Night’ tonight.

To mark the 25 year milestone, the celebration is set to be the biggest yet.

Twinkl users will not only be able to download a whole host of free resources, but they can also access a free, exclusive first chapter of the debut novel in the series.

The collaboration is seen as perfectly placed to introduce a new generation to the magic of the Harry Potter world.

Since its release 25 years ago, Harry Potter has sold over 500 million copies in over 80 languages, and the theme of magical journeys Twinkl will take its users on will pay homage to the magical journeys the series has taken readers and viewers over the years.

Children can now be part of the magical journeys and adventures Harry Potter, developing their persuasive language, debating skills and vocabulary along the way with Twinkl’s interactive resources.

Twinkl has made it as easy as possible for educators to use the resources and plan their day, no matter how much time they wish to spend on it. But it is not just limited to schools too - bookshops and libraries are also getting involved in Book Night.

Anyone wishing to get involved in the Harry Potter Book Night needs to download their Harry Potter Magical Journeys Lesson Plans and Resources and the exclusive first chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

On the collaboration, Jonathan Seaton, Co-Founder and CEO of Twinkl said: “This series has encouraged so many generations to become avid readers, and I believe by getting involved in Harry Potter Book Night, the magic can be introduced to even more children around the world.

“We’re delighted to make getting involved in this celebration of the iconic series as easy as possible.”

Tram-Anh Doan, Head of Social Media at Bloomsbury, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Twinkl since March 2021, sharing the magic of reading Harry Potter through their incomparable network of teachers and parents.

“Our continued drive to introduce new generations of readers to Harry Potter has flourished with this partnership and it’s been a joy to see how well all the Harry Potter resources have been received.”