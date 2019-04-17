Twenty two jobs lost as Sheffield-based printing company goes into administration

Twenty two jobs have been lost after a Sheffield-based printing company went into administration.

Jamie Miller and Gareth Harris of RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed joint administrators of Loop Print on April 15.

Loop Print was a specialist litho and digital printer that delivered print for clients across the UK. The company operated from Digital Works in Sheffield and employed 22 people.

A spokesman for the administrators said: “The decision to appoint administrators was made by the directors of Loop Print after suffering from difficult trading conditions within the printing sector. As a result, the company has ceased to trade, and all employees have been made redundant.

“The administrators are reviewing all company assets with a view to maximising realisations for creditors.”

Jamie Miller, partner at RSM and Joint Administrator said: ‘‘The tough trading environment for the print industry has been well documented with more and more content moving online and unfortunately this has led to another blow for the sector.

“It is with regret that the employees of this long established and well-respected local business have been made redundant and we are working with the Redundancy Payments Service to support all employees to process their claims as quickly as possible.’

“We are also seeking to sell the company’s plant and print equipment to maximise realisations for creditors and would encourage any interest parties to contact us or our agents, Walker Singleton, as quickly as possible.”