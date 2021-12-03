Tudor Sheffield: Swiss watchmaker opens first shop outside London in Beaverbrooks at Meadowhall

Swiss watchmaker Tudor has opened in Beaverbrooks at Meadowhall - its first shop outside London.

By David Walsh
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 10:15 am

Beaverbrooks says it will also revamp its existing store, which is adjacent.

Anna Blackburn, managing director of Beaverbrooks, said: “We are delighted to have opened our brand-new boutique with Tudor in Sheffield, as we continue to expand our luxury offering to reach a wider customer base, alongside our much-valued partner.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Carly Walker, store manager at Beaverbrooks, Meadowhall, with a customer.

“Neighbouring our existing Beaverbrooks store, Meadowhall is the perfect destination for the new boutique, and we are incredibly excited.”

