Tudor Sheffield: Swiss watchmaker opens first shop outside London in Beaverbrooks at Meadowhall
Swiss watchmaker Tudor has opened in Beaverbrooks at Meadowhall - its first shop outside London.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 10:15 am
Beaverbrooks says it will also revamp its existing store, which is adjacent.
Anna Blackburn, managing director of Beaverbrooks, said: “We are delighted to have opened our brand-new boutique with Tudor in Sheffield, as we continue to expand our luxury offering to reach a wider customer base, alongside our much-valued partner.
“Neighbouring our existing Beaverbrooks store, Meadowhall is the perfect destination for the new boutique, and we are incredibly excited.”