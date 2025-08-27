Triple Point Brewery set to crack open egg-themed beer with Sheffield artist

Triple Point Brewing has teamed up with Sheffield’s very own “fried egg painter” Daniel Halksworth to launch a brand-new beer inspired by an incredibly rare triple-yolk find.

The beer and artwork will be officially unveiled at a public launch event at the Triple Point Brewery + Bar on Wednesday August 27 from 6pm. Guests will be the first to taste the beer and see the painting, with a limited number of signed beer mats featuring the artwork available exclusively on the night.

Halksworth, based in Sheffield, started selling old paintings online during lockdown. Among them was a simple oil painting of a runny fried egg which sold instantly. Requests soon poured in, and Daniel began painting fried eggs cooked by his partner, Caz, in their kitchen.

Five years on, his work has travelled across the globe, with over 800 fried egg paintings hanging in homes across 31 countries.

Daniel (left), George (right), holding the triple-yolk painting used for the beer "heki".

Triple Point Brewing, long-time admirers of his work, reached out to propose a collaboration. As luck would have it, Daniel was already a big fan of their beers - and he had the perfect triple-yolk painting to inspire the project.

George Brook, Co-Founder of Triple Point Brewing, commented: “We love working with local artists, and Daniel had been on our list for a while - he’s brilliant! Triple egg yolks are incredibly rare, so when we heard he had painted one, we knew we had to collaborate.”

Triple yolks are considered a lucky find, symbolising good fortune or curiosity, with odds of cracking one about one in 25 million.

“Heki is the quirkiest beer we’ve ever released branding-wise – we can’t wait to see what everyone thinks. And just to be clear, there’s no egg in the recipe! We used Eggers hops, from a family-run hop farm in New Zealand, and named it Heki, which is Māori for eggs.”

Daniel Halksworth added: “I’ve always loved Triple Point’s beers, so getting to put my art on one felt like a cracking idea – I couldn’t be more egg-cited".