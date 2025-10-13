Trio of fee earners appointed at Sheffield solicitors

Sheffield's Wake Smith Solicitors has expanded its professional legal team with the appointment of three new fee earners.

Gareth Williams, Christie Smith and Martha Green join the established South Yorkshire solicitors which offers professional and individual legal services.

Gareth takes up the role as senior associate solicitor in the Private Client department bringing a wealth of experience in wills, probate, estate planning, and Court of Protection matters.

He joins from a Bradford solicitors where he advised a wide range of clients on complex personal legal affairs, and is now looking forward to working closer to home in Sheffield.

(left to right) Wake Smith’s new appointments Christie Smith, Wake Smith chairman Neil Salter, Gareth Williams and Martha Green.

Recently qualified solicitor Christie Smith joins the Commercial Property department. Christie has extensive paralegal experience previously working in the Real Estate Team at a Sheffield law firm. Prior to qualification Christie worked as a paralegal for five years managing large-scale real estate projects and overseeing data centre transactions.

Legal assistant Martha Green joins the Family team bringing excellent administrative and client care skills in her first professional role in legal services, after several legal placements and non legal work experience.

Wake Smith chairman Neil Salter said: “These three appointments are fantastic additions to the busy departments. The enthusiasm and knowledge they bring to the team will enhance the support and guidance we can offer to our clients.”

Wake Smith, which employs more than 35 fee earners and provides legal services for businesses and individuals, has held the Lexcel Law Society national accolade for highly-efficient working practices and excellent client service for more than a decade; the Law Society’s Conveyancing Quality Scheme accreditation and the internationally recognised Investors in People accreditation which sets the standard for people management.

For further details on Wake Smith’s business and individual legal services visit www.wake-smith.co.uk or call 0114 266 6600.