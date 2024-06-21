Trio of fee earners added to Wake Smith ranks
Solicitor Lisa Molinari joins as a Director in the firm’s busy Residential Conveyancing team which has recently fully embraced a digital transformation to streamline operations, enhance efficiency and deliver exceptional client service.
Lisa has more than a decade of experience in the field having qualified in September 2011 and worked at various Sheffield law firms before her move to Wake Smith.
Lisa said: “I am thrilled to begin this journey with Wake Smith. It is a privilege to join such a dynamic, hard working and caring firm that go the extra mile for their clients.”
Three years qualified solicitor Rozeena Aslam has worked in Chesterfield and Sheffield and joins Wake Smith’s Commercial Property team, the firm’s largest department, advising on all aspects of property work for a diverse pool of clients, from start ups to established firms.
While knowledgeable paralegal Charlie Jones-Connor, who has a law degree from Sheffield Hallam University, and is currently undertaking the CILEx Graduate Fast Track Diploma, joins Wake Smith’s empathetic Private Client department.
Prior to Wake Smith, Charlie has worked at several Sheffield law firms and brings six years’ experience of working in Wills, Trust and Probate.
Wake Smith, which has serviced the legal requirements of individuals and companies across the Sheffield City Region for more than 220 years, has a long history of sector and business accreditations including Lexcel, CQS and Investors in People.
The firm has approximately 80 staff with more experienced legal professionals specialising in advice for both businesses and individuals.
