Bob Kerslake, the former chief executive of Sheffield City Council and head of the civil service has died.

On Sunday morning, his sister, Ros Kerslake, tweeted: “My brother Bob (Lord Robert Kerslake) died yesterday after a short battle with cancer. We are all devastated.”

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, paid tribute, describing him as “a true public servant”.

He became chief executive of Sheffield City Council in 1997, and then the Homes and Communities Agency (now Homes England).

He was head of the civil service from January 2012 to September 2014, and continued as a permanent secretary at the Department for Communities and Local Government.

Kerslake served as chair of King’s College hospital NHS foundation trust, before he resigned in 2017 in protest at government underfunding of hospitals.

He was also president of the Local Government Association from 2015-21 and chair of the UK2070 Commission, an independent inquiry into urban and regional inequalities in the UK.

Born in Bath, Somerset, he graduated with a mathematics degree from Warwick University and worked in local government roles before becoming chief executive of the London Borough of Hounslow, before moving to Sheffield.

Lord Bob Kerslake in Millennium Square, Sheffield, in 2018. Picture by Marie Caley

He was knighted in the 2005 New Year honours list for services to local government.