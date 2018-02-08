Tributes as historic Sheffield scissor company boss dies

A historic Sheffield family firm is ‘bereft’ after the sudden death of the boss.

Nick Wright was managing director of Ernest Wright & Son Ltd, a scissor manufacturer established in 1902, based on Broad Lane in the city centre. He died at his Kelham Island home.

Mr Wright was great grandson of the founder, a freeman of manufacturers’ association the Cutlers’ Company and the firm is a Made in Sheffield licence holder.

But the firm is best known in recent times for a ‘crowdfunding’ appeal which raised £250,000 - smashing its £60,000 target - to bring back production of its old Kutrite range of scissors, a household fixture from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Accountant and friend Fiona Lampitt, of FML Accounting, said: “As a family, Ernest Wright & Son Limited are bereft at the loss of a man who was like a brother or son to all of them.

“Nick was so proud of the business he had built, and in that vein Ernest Wright & Son Limited continues in his memory. The doors remain open, and the sound of hammer on anvil will resound in those walls for as long as there is demand.”

Nick Wright took over in 2009. The firm moved from Kelham Island to Broad Lane in 2012.

Ms Lampitt added: “Nick Wright really treated this as the beginning of the a new era, where it really was his to push forward and build something to be proud of.”

In June 2014, a film by photographer Shaun Bloodworth called ‘The Putter’ went viral and orders poured in from around the world.

It was followed by the Kickstarter campaign in 2016.

At the time Mr Wright said: “To raise this amount so quickly shows just how much weight Sheffield steel carries worldwide. We were confident of hitting the target, but this is incredible - I’m delighted. We are going to be very busy making 3,684 pairs of scissors now, though.”

Ms Lampitt added: “Whilst this project has not yet been delivered, it is well underway and was one of the things that, whilst it caused him one or two sleepless nights, was one of the things that Nick was most proud of.”