Trespass set to make store debut in Barnsley

International outdoor clothing retailer, Trespass, will be opening a brand-new store in the heart of Barnsley town centre this Autumn.

The new 2000 sq ft unit will be located within Barnsley’s flagship retail, leisure, food and drink hub, The Glass Works – between Flannels and Dolly’s Desserts – and will be the town’s first Trespass shop. It will also mark the clothing company’s fourth store in the South Yorkshire region.

For over 30 years Trespass have designed and produced high-quality outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for all types of outdoor pursuits. Bridging the gap between fashionable, technical and traditional, their products continue to innovate with own-brand technologies such as Tres-Tex and Tres-Shield that have transformed outdoor attire.

The UK based retailer now has over 200 stores in the UK and its products are sold in over 70 countries across the world. Whether you’re scaling a summit, walking the dog, or strolling around town, it’s all about making adventure accessible to everyone. Trespass is continually expanding their active wear, casual wear and swimwear collections, staying true to its core of being at home in the outdoors.

Lisa Brooks, Area Manager at Trespass said,“We’re delighted to be coming to The Glass Works, Barnsley. This is the latest opening in our expansion across the UK. We know the people of Barnsley love the outdoors and we know they also appreciate the mix of style, quality and good value that Trespass will bring. With Autumn weather upon us, our latest store opening at The Glass Works couldn’t be more timely.”

Trespass joins the raft of businesses that have opened at The Glass Works over the last four years, including big brands like The Botanist and Next, and independents such as Made and Found, and Marshmallow Blends– meaning the retail and leisure hotspot is now 90% let in total.

Cllr Robin Franklin, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture at Barnsley Council, said: “Trespass is a very popular outdoor clothing brand, and we’re looking forward to welcoming its new store to our town centre this Autumn.

“One of the key reasons is that the outlet – and the active lifestyle the company encourages – will also support all we hope to achieve with our upcoming expanded Active Travel Hub.

“When Barnsley communities are opting for active travel – walking and cycling as part of their daily lives – this not only positively contributes to their physical and mental wellbeing, but it helps to foster a greater appreciation for our fantastic borough and the many green spaces it has.

“If people want to explore the stunning countryside we have on our doorstep, they can get everything they need in the town centre – from clothing to bike hire – making the great outdoors more accessible to everyone.”

There are now 31 tenants located within The Glass Works covering retail, leisure, hospitality and health sectors, plus the thriving Barnsley Market and Market Kitchen food hall.

It welcomed footfall of 6.8 million in 2023 – a 22.5% increase when compared to 2022.