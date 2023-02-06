Budget hotel chain Travelodge has launched a recruitment drive with jobs available in South Yorkshire.

The firm wants receptions, housekeepers, kitchen and bar staff in Sheffield, where it has three hotels, and Doncaster. It is also hiring 14 for a nationwide maintenance team. Workers are given a van, tools and patch featuring several hotels. And 30 are needed in its office in Thame, Oxfordshire, for departments including customer services, finance, HR and IT.

Travelodge says it aims to hire a total of 435 in the UK this year. It has 580 hotels.

Hannah Thomson, chief people officer, said the firm offers hours to suit the school run.

She said: “Travelodge is a great choice for mums and dads looking to begin or restart their career. Our ‘Working Parents Programme’ offers jobs close to home, hours that can match the school run, benefits that suit families and a career path at a time that suits them.”

How to apply for jobs at Travelodge

Finding a job with the hotel chain couldn’t be simpler as you can search all the current vacancies on their website. Once you have found a job that is the right fit for you, apply by using their online application form.