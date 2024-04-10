An experienced restauranteur has told of his joys of returning to the trade after some years away.

Dario Sollazzo, aged 45, took over Tradita Pasta Bar at 227 Abbeydale Road in November last year with a “silent opening”.

With the help of his partner, Claire Brett, and their son, 19-year-old Flavio Sollazzo, together the family has created an authentic Italian eatery with 28-seats for an intimate dining experience.

“People are coming in and they’re really enjoying it,” Dario said. “We’re starting to see repeat customers which is a very good thing.”

Dario moved to Sheffield from Palermo in Sicily in 1997. While he came with the plan to learn English before moving to the USA in six months time, Dario unexpectedly met the love of his life, Claire, from Doncaster, before he could leave.

In 2003 they took over the well-known Barbarellas on London Road, and then had additional premises in Doncaster and Worksop.

More recently, Dario and his family took a break from the world of hospitality. But when the opportunity came up to take over Tradita, Dario couldn’t turn it down.

“We had a bit of a gap for a few years, but the passion is too strong,” Dario said. “The opportunity came up - it was a friend of mine that had this restaurant, but he didn’t want to do it anymore. He basically told me ‘look, the restaurant is there, how about you take it over?’ So, that was pretty much that.”

Unlike previous businesses, Tradita does not serve any steaks or fish as main meals, it is just “totally Italian, full of fresh food”, explained Dario. On the menu is a range of pasta dishes, and Italian tapas, better known as cicchetti.

Dario said: “My idea is always that simplicity is the key to everything in food, and freshness of ingredients, then you can’t go wrong.

“I come from a family of catering. My grandfather was a professor of a catering college back home, so you can imagine I grew up between pots and pans. My grandma, my grandad and my mum as well, she’s a brilliant cook. It’s always been in the family.

“It’s a little bit of a work of art when you cook - it’s not just about eating, it’s the time that you put into the preparation. The most rewarding thing is when you see people eating everything and rolling eyes, and ‘oh my god, this is good’. That’s what makes me want to do it more.”

Despite Dario’s passion for cooking running through his blood, his son, Flavio, is training to become an accountant. But he is still offering a helping hand in the running of the restaurant.

The current trending pasta dish in the restaurant is the classic spaghetti and meatballs, and also farfalle with salmon and asparagus. Trending on the tapas side is parmigiana, and king prawns in a chilli and tomato sauce.

A number of offers are currently available, including two-for-one on all pasta on Tuesdays, children eat free per paying adult on Wednesdays, and two dining adults can claim a free bottle of house wine on Thursdays.

Tradita, located at 227 Abbeydale Road, is currently open Tuesday to Saturday, from 5pm to 9.30pm. It is also available to order from on all major online delivery sites, such as Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

To find out more, or to make your booking, please visit: https://traditapastabar.co.uk/

1 . Tradita Pasta Bar Tradita Pasta Bar is offering a menu of authentic Italian dishes and tapas. Pictured is Dario Sollazzo and son Flavio. Photo Sales

2 . Tradita Pasta Bar This Italian restaurant is located at 227 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield. Photo Sales

3 . Tradita Pasta Bar The head chef Dario Sollazzo has brought his grandmother's recipes all the way from Sicily to the restaurant. Photo Sales