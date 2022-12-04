Officials from Rotherham, working with South Yorkshire Police, revealed the full extent of the problem after responding to public health concerns - some products seized locally had more than 10 times the legal limit of nicotine, they say. Now, councillors are warning shopkeepers they face prosecution if caught again.

Coun Dominic Beck, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “The council has recently seen a rise in illegal products on the market, along with an increase in reports of underage sales. In order to tackle these issues, we will continue to work with local businesses to ensure they are complying with the law. Any retailers who continue to sell illegal products will have them confiscated and face prosecution.”

E-cigarettes are the most popular method used to help quit smoking in England and vaping is considerably less harmful than smoking tobacco, he added. But experts agree that young people should not smoke or vape due to the risks to health.

Coun David Roche, cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: “There is a potential risk that these particular products could become more desirable to a younger audience, resulting in a higher number of people inhaling larger quantities of nicotine.”