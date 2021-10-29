The retailer had about 100 stores UK before it collapsed into administration in 2018.

Now, owner WHP Global and Toys R Us says it has signed a ‘long-term’ agreement to sell in the UK online and in bricks-and-mortar stores during 2022 and 2023. The move is set to create jobs.

It comes after a successful relaunch in Australia.

Toys R Us had a store on Meadowhall Retail Park in Attercliffe - Google Maps

Dr Louis Mittoni, CEO and managing director of Toys "R" Us ANZ, said: “Since Toys 'R' Us returned to Australia in June 2019, we have scaled quickly as customers returned to the much-loved brand and our e-commerce model has proven its success.

Will a Toys R Us store be opening in Sheffield?

“My team and I are looking forward to developing technical and commercial relationships with UK-based vendors and partners and to engage with the many loyal Toys 'R' Us former customers and fans in the UK.”

Toys R Us had a store at Meadowhall Retail Park in Attercliffe. It was among the last 13 to close in the UK, on April 24 2018. The firm also had a store at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, one on White Rose Way in Doncaster and a huge shop on the Spire Walk Retail Park in Chesterfield. In total, some 2,000 jobs were lost.

The firm remained open in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

WHP said it has a total of 900 stores and e-commerce websites in 25 countries, which generate more than $2 billion (£1.4 billion) a year.