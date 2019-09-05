Tiny Sheffield house loses its crown as ‘Britain's smallest detached home’

At just 14ft wide, the former Victorian coach house in Brincliffe was dubbed the ‘smallest detached home’ in Britain and was on sale for £99,950.

However, a tiny house in Leicester has now taken that crown after being sold at auction for £155,000.

Number 15 Goldhill Road, in Knighton, Leicester is just three metres (13ft) wide and seven metres (26ft) high and covers 338 square feet over two floors.

Rose Cottage, believed to be the smallest detached house in Britain is up for sale in Leicester - Credit: SWNS

The cosy residence, which is about the width of a tennis court, was built in 1900 and had been partially renovated after its elderly resident recently passed away.

On Tuesday, the property went under the hammer for £155,000 - less than half the average £365,697 for a detached home in Britain.

It is believed the buyer is a property developer who has snapped up the premises in one of the most desirable areas of Leicester, where the average house price is over £300,000.

The two bedroomed house was marketed as being in high demand as it's located near schools, parks and amenities and sits only two miles from the city centre.

It features a living room, (4.46m x 3.38m) kitchen (2.24m x 1.84m), dining room (3.38m x 3.65m), family bathroom and an enclosed rear garden.

Photographs show how the narrow house stands alone on the residential street and features just one upstairs window looking out onto the street.

Senior valuer Carl Finch, of SDL auctions, said: "This property is in a great and very desirable location.

"The house is unlike like anything I have come across before. You couldn't get a detached house much more narrow.

"It's near some great schools, close to Victoria Park and the city centre and train station are within only two miles. Plus there's lots of boutique shops close by.

"The current owner had replaced the roof and carried out 80 per cent of the full refurbishment work.