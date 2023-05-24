The Heaven 17 star worked with the singer as a record producer helping to revitalise here career in 1983 with her cover of ‘Let’s Stay Together’. Tina died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. Martyn took to social media to honour her memory.
He wrote: ‘Tina has given immense pleasure to millions of people - everyone loved her, and she loved everyone right back. She was the most extraordinary performer I’ve ever recorded with, and the world is a much poorer place for her passing…There can never be another Tina.’
Tina was born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, on November 26, 1939. According to reports, a private funeral ceremony will be held for close friends and family.