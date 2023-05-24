News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield music legend Martyn Ware has paid tribute to Tina Turner, who has died aged 83, hailing her ‘the most extraordinary performer I’ve ever recorded with’.
By David Walsh
Published 24th May 2023, 21:33 BST

The Heaven 17 star worked with the singer as a record producer helping to revitalise here career in 1983 with her cover of ‘Let’s Stay Together’. Tina died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. Martyn took to social media to honour her memory.

He wrote: ‘Tina has given immense pleasure to millions of people - everyone loved her, and she loved everyone right back. She was the most extraordinary performer I’ve ever recorded with, and the world is a much poorer place for her passing…There can never be another Tina.’

Tina was born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, on November 26, 1939. According to reports, a private funeral ceremony will be held for close friends and family.

Sheffield music legend Martyn Ware has paid tribute to Tina Turner, who has died aged 83, hailing her ‘the most extraordinary performer I’ve ever recorded with’.