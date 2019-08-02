Thriving family firm in Sheffield celebrates 100 years of trading
A century of business is celebrated this year by a successful Sheffield locksmiths’ that is now in its fifth generation.
The company, established in 1919 by William Harrold, has grown over the years to become the biggest locksmith, safe and security engineering firm in the north of England.
It is still owned and run by members of the same family, five generations on, and employs 23 staff.
Director Tony Harrold said: “All work was done by hand originally, with skills passed down. Intricate keys were still cut by hand in the 1950s.
“Locksmiths would travel by tram or bus with tool bags. And safe work was carried out for many titled families.”
The first vehicle, he said, was a 1938 Wolsey 12 in 1949, then a Morris Minor van was acquired in 1958.
In 1938 a fire destroyed the Albert Hall and the surrounding premises, including William Harrold’s workshop, with all condemned for demolition.
William Harrold relocated to Rockingham Lane and then to Division Street when security became a retail business.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Security became important during the war years and the company was very busy doing work for the armed forces and the steel industry.
After the war, William’s son Henry took over the company.
Henry was a talented footballer, signed to Sheffield Wednesday with the U21s but his father refused to let him go professional, and he stayed within the family business.
Henry married Iva Alice Kenyon and their sons Terry, Norman and Gordon all entered the business as they came of age.
The firm expanded in the seventies with six more family members, including the current management team of Tony, Peter and Diane.
Peter’s daughters, Becci and Nicki are now also part of the mix, along with Tony’s son Jordan.
Terry Harrold, aged 87, and Norman, 79, were at the forefront of celebrations, that will continue throughout the year.