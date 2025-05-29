Three new directors for Leonard Curtis Sheffield office

The Sheffield office of professional services group Leonard Curtis has appointed three new directors in its restructuring and insolvency division.

Danielle Shore, Ryan Holdsworth and Stephen Beverley - all qualified Insolvency Practitioners - each have over 17 years experience in the company, which is based at Fountain Precinct in Sheffield city centre.

“We are delighted that, as we continue to develop and strengthen our presence in South Yorkshire, we can recognise the hard work and enthusiasm of Danielle, Ryan and Stephen,” said director Deborah Lockwood.

“It recognises their contribution to the Sheffield office’s success and we look forward to seeing them develop new opportunities for further growth in the years ahead.”

Leonard Curtis is a market-leading professional services provider. From its 30 regional offices it employs over 300 people.