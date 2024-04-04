Thomas & Thomas to open fabulous new showroom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company which is headed up by Robert Entwistle and Howard Marshall, has been in business for 21 years and the duo are delighted to celebrate this milestone in their local area, here in the north west.

The new 1,000sq. ft showroom is set in Thongsbridge, next door to the market town of Holmfirth. The building, which was previously part of the historic Albion Mill, built in the mid-late 19th century, has undergone an extensive makeover and will showcase Thomas & Thomas room settings including a range of Everhot cookers and the very stylish Ca Pietra tiles.

Robert Entwistle, design director and co-owner of Thomas & Thomas said: “We are thrilled to be opening the doors to our new showroom and to welcome clients from near and far.

“We have been in business for many years and know that opening a showroom is a bold move in current times, but we really value the face-to-face discussions and decisions. We know our clients love to see and understand what we do and that isn’t so easy online. Here we have full lifestyle displays to really help clients get the feeling for what they are looking for and of course get some new ideas.”

Thomas & Thomas has built their reputation on developing a close relationship with their clients throughout the design & build process. They are proud that they are UK based and built and can offer bespoke designs for the kitchen, bedroom, dressing room, bathroom, en-suite, boot room, wine room, cellar, or whole house design.