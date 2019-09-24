The travel company ceased trading in the early hours of Monday morning after failing to secure a last-minute rescue deal.

An estimated 150,000 tourists are being brought home by the Civil Aviation Authority and an estimated 3,000 jobs are at risk.

Thousands of people are at risk of losing their jobs, or have already lost their roles, with an estimated million people losing out on family holidays and honeymoons.

Thomas Cook store in Hillsborough closed after the company went into administration

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The impact has been felt in Sheffield with the company having six stores in the city, including Fargate, Chapeltown, Hillsborough, Bradway, Crystal Peaks and Meadowhall.

Many of Thomas Cook’s staff are based in Sheffield with workers at these stores undoubtedly hit by the company’s collapse.

Workers have been inundated with messages of support from people in Sheffield, as well as a thank-you note being left on the Sheffield Fargate store.

Liz Inglis Fell posted: “So sad for the staff. I hope they all find other jobs quickly.”

Annette Walker said: “I feel so much for the staff in the shops who are going to lose their jobs. Wishing them all the luck in the world.”

Lizzie Browne said: “So sad. My first holiday abroad was 6 years ago was with this branch. We went island hopping in Greece. You were all so amazing, I feel for you all so much. Love to you all for the amazing job you have provided many people.”

Rob Dunks posted: “We have always travelled with them and the staff have always been amazing. We were due to go away next month with them. I wish them all the very best, all the country feels for you.”

Kirsty Wright said: “Thoughts are with the people effected. As silly as it sounds it’s like a bit of my childhood has been taken away.”

A heartwarming thank-you note to staff read: “Today is a sad day. Your lovely staff have helped us plan many amazing holidays.

“You always helped with local knowledge and a genuine care.

“Thank you to the reps who looked after us well while on holiday.

“My heart goes out to those who should be going to work today.

“Thank you to Mr Thomas Cook for trailing a blaze and changing the way we travel, opening up the world to the masses.