This South Yorkshire street has the 8th SLOWEST broadband speed in the country

The UK’s worst streets for broadband speed have today been revealed – and a road in South Yorkshire is amongst the worst.

The survey, carried out by uSwitch, found that Greenmeadows Park in Bamfurlong, Gloucestershire is the worst in the UK with average downloads speeds of 0.14 megabits per second (Mbps), 1,899 times slower than Abdon Avenue in Birmingham which boasts average speeds of 265.89Mbps.

The survey into broadband speeds has been carried out by uSwitch

The speeds mean Greenmeadows Park residents would need to set aside more than 102 hours to download a two-hour HD film on Netflix and at least 38 hours to download a 45-minute HD TV show, while those living on Abdon Avenue would take less than four minutes to download the same film and just 72 seconds to download the same TV show.

The average speed in the UK is 46.2Mbps, yet a quarter (26.3%) of homes struggle with speeds of less than 10Mbps and one in eight (13.3%) crawl along below 5Mbps, the comparison site's study shows.

The survey found that Shaw Lane in Doncaster is the eighth worst street in the country for broadband speed.

But speeds are still a "postcode lottery", uSwitch said, with South Yorkshire experiencing some of the fastest and some of the slowest broadband.