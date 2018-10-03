`

This is why Meadowhall has just been evacuated 

Meadowhall shopping centre has been evacuated this morning.

The fire alarms in the centre sounded as part of a pre-planned fire evacuation.

The drill was a routine annual test required by law as part of the centre’s health and safety procedures.

A planned fire drill was carried out at Meadowhall this morning

A planned fire drill was carried out at Meadowhall this morning