This is when work is expected to start on Sheffield’s latest Aldi store

Long-awaited work to build an Aldi supermarket on the outskirts of Sheffield is expected to begin next year.

The supermarket chain has confirmed that construction work on the Swallownest site will finally begin in winter 2019.

The proposed site off Swallow Wood Road, Swallownest. Picture: Google.

The site, which is just off the juinction of Swallow Wood Road and Sheffield Road, has been fenced off for a number of months and work to install a junction and crossing island has already been carried out.

In a statement, Aldi said: “ We will begin construction of our new Swallownest store at Swallow Wood Road in Winter next year and plan to open the store in 2020.

“We recently repaired the fencing on site and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”