This is when Meadowhall will open even later as countdown to Christmas continues

Most of us will have already started our Christmas shopping but Meadowhall will soon be allowing shoppers even more time to buy those all important presents.

The shopping centre is already open from 9am until 10pm on weekdays but from Monday, December 17 – shoppers will have an extra hour to pick up those stocking fillers.

Meadowhall shopping centre.

READ MORE: ‘Make no mistake you will be punished’ – judge tells men to expect lengthy prison sentences over Sheffield horror crash

Its weekday opening hours will be 9am until 11pm and it will be open from 9am until 8pm on Saturday, December 22 and between 11am and 5pm on Sunday, December 23.

READ MORE: Rugby League World Cup trophy comes to Sheffield

On Christmas Eve, the centre will open at 9am until 5pm.

READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday star’s Mercedes Benz car stolen from outside his home

It will be closed on Christmas Day before opening from 8am until 8pm on Boxing Day – some shops will open even earlier for sales.