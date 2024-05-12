According to latest data from the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Sheffield is home to a whopping 633 takeaways and sandwich shops - but how do they fare on the food hygiene rating scheme?

As of May 9, one business was marked as ‘exempt’ from inspection, while 79 food businesses were marked as ‘awaiting inspection’, which may mean they were awaiting their first inspection, or that they had recently been re-inspected and the website was being updated.

There is also one that we know of that has closed down since its previous inspection.

Of the remaining 553 takeaways and sandwich shops, a total of 431 establishments passed with flying colours at their last inspection, gaining a rating of four and above. In fact, 72 per cent of these were rated five-stars, meaning the standards found at the time were ‘very good’.

According to the FSA, a rating of three-stars means ‘generally satisfactory’, which was scooped up by 95 takeaways and sandwich shops.

That leaves just 27 establishments left - a total of five per cent of the city’s takeaways.

Sheffield City Council works closely with businesses that score two-stars and below to assist in them becoming compliant with food laws. They then have the choice to apply for a paid re-rating [£150], or wait until their next programmed inspection.

As part of Sheffield Council’s partnership with the FSA, they plan a programme of inspections every year. The frequency of inspections depends on the potential risk to public health.

Below we have listed all the Sheffield takeaways and sandwich shops that were rated a score of two, one, or zero, meaning the inspector found that improvement was necessary, which may be ‘major’ or ‘urgent’.

These are the 27 food businesses registered under ‘takeaway/sandwich shop’, and with a low food hygiene rating, correct as of May 9.

1 . American Pizza House - two stars American Pizza House, at 248 Lowedges Road. Rated two-stars at its last inspection on August 22 2023

2 . Chan's - two stars Chans, at 962 Abbeydale Road, received two stars at its last inspection on January 10 2024

3 . Chef Ming - two stars Chef Ming, at 198 Brook Hill, received its two-star rating at its last inspection on February 28 2024