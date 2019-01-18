This could be the most important 60 seconds of your business life

Entrepreneurs looking for up to £2.5m of investment are being urged to bid for a chance to pitch to a room full of London investors.

Businesses will get 60 seconds to present their ideas before having the chance to talk to potential prospects in the event run by the Innovation Supernetwork.

It has run the Entrepreneurs of the North event for the last two years, it attracts 160 potential funders from angel investors interested in early stage ideas to international funds.

Successful entrants will be invited to a pre-event training workshop on Wednesday February 13 before the main event at Natwest’s base in the City of London on Tuesday March 5.

Estelle Blanks, executive director at the Innovation SuperNetwork - which is organising the event along with the UK British Angels Association, the British Business Bank and Natwest, said: “Entrepreneurs of the North has brought together investors and businesses for the past two years with many securing strong leads and several million pounds worth of investment.

“We know it can be difficult for northern businesses to raise the finance they need regionally. This event is all about broadening that access.Our aim is to ensure the successful businesses really do represent the best of the north and give southern-based investors a unique ‘one stop-shop’ to identify their next big investment opportunity.”

Businesses across all sectors and of any size can apply, however they must be: based in the north east, north west, Yorkshire and Humber or Tees Valley; on the second or third stage of finance, looking for around £200,000 to £2.5m in equity investment and doing something innovative.

Jenny Tooth OBE, CEO of UK British Angels Association, said: “UKBAA is delighted to be partnering with the Innovation SuperNetwork once again to enable promising growth-focused innovators from across the northern regions to have access to a much wider investment community."

Shaun Fooy, senior manager, UK Network, British Business Bank, said: “This is a great opportunity for high-growth businesses in the north and we are delighted to be able to support it, to enable ambitious businesses to drive forward their growth.”

Gt to:https://supernetwork.org.uk/entrepreneurs-of-the-north/ Enter by noon on Thursday January 31.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​