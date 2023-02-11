News you can trust since 1887
'They love us' - gifts Sheffield has given to the world

From stainless steel to the Arctic Monkeys via Hendo's and Sean Bean - Sheffield has certainly made an impact.

By David Walsh
2 minutes ago

Here's a celebration of the city's gifts to the globe.

1. Things that Sheffield gave the world

There is lots to proud of Sheffield for

Photo: National World

2. Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys conquered the world with their first, incredible, album and still going just as strong today. Picture: Getty

Photo: submit

3. Football

Sheffield gifted the modern game to the world with the first rules. Sheffield Rules were written in 1858 (pic: Sheffield City Council)

Photo: Sheffield City Council

4. Hendo's

Somehow Hendo's became an essential part of Sheffield's identity - and woe betide anyone who insults it or compares it to anything else. A gift to the world, even if not quite everyone on the planet has had some yet.

Photo: JP

