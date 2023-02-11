From stainless steel to the Arctic Monkeys via Hendo's and Sean Bean - Sheffield has certainly made an impact.
Here's a celebration of the city's gifts to the globe.
1. Things that Sheffield gave the world
There is lots to proud of Sheffield for
2. Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys conquered the world with their first, incredible, album and still going just as strong today. Picture: Getty
3. Football
Sheffield gifted the modern game to the world with the first rules. Sheffield Rules were written in 1858 (pic: Sheffield City Council)
4. Hendo's
Somehow Hendo's became an essential part of Sheffield's identity - and woe betide anyone who insults it or compares it to anything else. A gift to the world, even if not quite everyone on the planet has had some yet.
